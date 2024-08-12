BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Current Events Hangout with Thomas Klauss in The Hague and Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
128 followers
13 views • 8 months ago

This video is copied with permission. Originally posted at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tp10HVKogM .


The conversation revolved around various extraterrestrial agendas and their potential influence on human creation. Brian shared his experience with censorship on YouTube and discussed the Grey alien agenda. They also touched on the possibility of Germany developing UFO technology during World War II and the role of the Rothschilds and City of London in shaping the global power structure. Additionally, we debated the potential outbreak of World War III and the origins and evolution of the human race, suggesting that different races may have come from other planets or through interbreeding with aliens.


Brian believes Trump is a Rothschild puppet but thinks he’s better than Kamala Harris.


Thomas accuses Tommy Robinson of lying about his identity and ethnic group.


Keywords
evolutiongrey aliensthomas klauss
