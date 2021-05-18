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Rush Limbaugh at the NRA Annual Meetings 1993
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1 view • May 18, 2021
Super rare footage from the NRA Annual meetings in 1993. Obviously, the sound and audio are not up to todays standards. This slice of history comes from my own private media collection, which I rarely share. I make the exception today as Rush Limbaugh has passed away. He was a lifelong patriot and inspiration to anyone who considers themselves to be center-right. RIP.
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