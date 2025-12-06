Queen of Imbecility: Kaja Kallas in Qatar on new US Security document at Doha Forum

Our Queen of Imbecility posted a video a few hours ago from the Doha Forum in Qatar. She was asked about the new US Security document, which seems to indicate the US turning against the European allies.

She didn't 'read' it like that. She read it like this:

"Europe, it has been underestimating its own power towards Russia. We should be more self-confident, that's for sure! You know, the US is still our biggest ally."

This is where we are...

PS : Yes, every Eunuch functionary is TERRIFIED by the new US National Defence Strategy document / thingy.

Also reported by DW (https://www.dw.com/en/us-security-plan-eus-kallas-downplays-fear-of-rift-in-ties/a-75045096) + original X post here (https://x.com/kajakallas/status/1997254108139700724)

Adding, new National Security Strategy, link & points:

The US published a new National Security Strategy. (https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf)

Main points:

➡️The main interest of the United States is to end military actions in Ukraine;

➡️The United States considers restoring strategic stability with Russia as one of the main foreign policy priorities in Europe;

➡️The United States wants NATO to stop being seen as a "constantly expanding alliance";

➡️The United States wants Europe to take responsibility for its own defense;

➡️The U.S. administration is "in conflict" with European officials, many of whom "trample" democratic norms;

➡️The United States no longer views the Middle East as a dominant factor in its foreign policy;

➡️The Indo-Pacific region will be one of the key geopolitical and economic battlegrounds in this century;

➡️The United States should focus on trade with China only on non-strategic goods.

Adding, partial:

Reuters published an article stating that if Europe does not take on more defense responsibilities, the USA will partially withdraw from the Alliance by 2027:

"Washington wants Europe to take control of most of NATO's conventional defense capabilities - from intelligence to missile systems.

Some European officials considered the three-year deadline unrealistic. The USA provides unique capabilities that are difficult to replace, such as intelligence and surveillance.

Washington is dissatisfied with Europe's progress in strengthening defense after 2022 and intends to redistribute the burden within NATO."