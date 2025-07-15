BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MISS SOUTH AMERICA DEAD FROM FORCED VAX POISON INJECTIONS
June 9, 2025 - Patricia Fuenmayor, a former Miss South America winner and Venezuelan TV presenter, has died at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer. Her death was announced by Despierta América, the Univision-affiliated Venezuelan news outlet where she worked as a New York correspondent. The announcement was made on Instagram, prompting an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and friends who remembered her as a dedicated journalist, loving mother, and radiant personality. Fellow presenters, including Elyangelica Gonzalez and Astrid Rivera, shared heartfelt tributes, praising her professionalism and warmth. Raúl González, a host on Despierta América, confirmed her passing on-air, noting her resilience in her fight against cancer. Fuenmayor, who was married to surgeon Jorge Safar Perez and had two children, last posted on social media in February celebrating her family. Beyond her journalism career, she was a pageant queen, having been a finalist in Miss Venezuela 1997 and winning Miss South America in 1998.


Univision Adopts Vaccine Mandate. More Broadcasters Expected To Follow Suit.

Sep 13, 2021 Updated Sep 13, 2021

https://www.insideradioDOTcom/free/univision-adopts-vaccine-mandate-more-broadcasters-expected-to-follow-suit/article_1e10edd0-145c-11ec-8b07-8714904b761c.html

