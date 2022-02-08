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UkrainianGirl - Breaks Down Media Lies
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190 views • February 08, 2022
An Interview with a Ukrainian girl who breaks down media lies, explains the situation in Ukraine, Crimea, the doctor who said the snipers shot both sides NEVER denied this fact, unlike the MSM led us to believe. The EU deal is only the possibility of joining the EU in exchange for economic suicide.
Published on Mar 15, 2014
Formerly at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKInBwa-FUE
Published on Mar 15, 2014
Formerly at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKInBwa-FUE
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