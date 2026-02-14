© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏏 NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA T20 WORLD CUP 2026! Black Caps vs Proteas Blockbuster in Ahmedabad
New Zealand face South Africa in Match 24 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on February 14, 2026. Both teams enter unbeaten in Group D, with New Zealand topping the table on net‑run‑rate and South Africa second. With Super 8 qualification already secured, this clash is all about seeding and momentum heading into the next stage.
