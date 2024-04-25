SCB Mallet 126
12 views
Published 17 hours ago
0-4-4-0 Mallet steam locomotive SCB #126 from Gustav Taus, E.T.S. Electric Train System. Tinplate 1:45 O-Scale Train.
Keywords
trainsteam locomotiveo scaletinplate3 railmallet engineelectric train system praha czschweizer central bahnscb
