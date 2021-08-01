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STAGGERING NUMBERS - VACCINE FAILURE - MAJORITY OF DEATHS ARE FULLY VAXXED!
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745 views • August 01, 2021
https://rumble.com/vkjqjm-vaccine-failure-patients-hospitalized-dying-mostly-fully-vaccinated.html
VACCINE FAILURE! Patients Hospitalized, Dying Mostly FULLY 'VACCINATED'!
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal that the "Delta Variant" may not be the killer, but that the 'vaccines' are likely causing the trauma being treated at hospitals.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
VACCINE FAILURE! Patients Hospitalized, Dying Mostly FULLY 'VACCINATED'!
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal that the "Delta Variant" may not be the killer, but that the 'vaccines' are likely causing the trauma being treated at hospitals.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
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