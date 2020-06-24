© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Stay Safe in 2020 (Most Dangerous Year Ever!)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • June 24, 2020
INDOCTRINATION, you got to love it! Thank you comrades!!! Just one thing comrades. Can I put a hole in my corona mask? I am a bubble gum chewer and when I blow a bubble it sticks to my mask!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.