Trump hails support for his new Gaza peace plan
Says Arab, Muslim and European leaders called to confirm it’s real — ‘the BIGGEST THING they’ve ever heard’
Describes wide involvement of regional and global powers in backing the proposal.
What’s in Trump’s GAZA PLAN?
– Israel IMMEDIATELY ceases fire and agrees to phased withdrawal
– Hamas releases ALL hostages within 72 hours
– Amnesty for Hamas members who surrender
– Arab peacekeepers deployed, NO role for Hamas in governing Gaza
– ‘Trump economic development plan’