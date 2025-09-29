BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump hails support for his new Gaza peace plan
21 views • 24 hours ago

Trump hails support for his new Gaza peace plan

Says Arab, Muslim and European leaders called to confirm it’s real — ‘the BIGGEST THING they’ve ever heard’

Describes wide involvement of regional and global powers in backing the proposal.

What’s in Trump’s GAZA PLAN?

– Israel IMMEDIATELY ceases fire and agrees to phased withdrawal

– Hamas releases ALL hostages within 72 hours

– Amnesty for Hamas members who surrender

– Arab peacekeepers deployed, NO role for Hamas in governing Gaza

– ‘Trump economic development plan’

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
