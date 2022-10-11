Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Lets listen about aides. Falsey (The Garden Gnome ) was front and center here as well. Nov 30 2020
0 views
channel image
Murphy's Law
Published a month ago |

This was a live video I did with a audio on Fauci crimes during aides. The drug AZT may have killed millions.AZT was a chemo drug made for just 2 weeks use.  Fauci Kill rate is now around 50 million or more. Hitler would be proud of this maniac.

Remdesivir

Definition when you look this drug up that was the #1 hospital treatment because of Fauci is this 


Remdesivir is used to treat coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, for certain patients who are in the hospital.

May Treat: COVID-19

Brand Names: Veklury

Drug Class: SARS-CoV-2 Antiviral Agent - RNA Polymerase Inhibitors

Availability: Prescription Required

Pregnancy: Consult a doctor before using

Lactation: Consult a doctor before using

, AZT all drugs that should have never been given to people for long term. Did he know? Or was he this incompetent's? 

 Side effects...

Common side effects

Nausea
Increased alanine transaminase
Increased aspartate transaminase
Abnormal hepatic function tests
Fever
Hyperglycemia
Hyperbilirubinemia


Umm kidney failure? Did they not say they never saw a VIRUS that attacked the kidneys like this? Hmm Maybe it was the drug... QUESTION EVERYTHING.

    If you would like to donate to my way of life, and the business I do CashApp $LawOfMurphy  

Or find me on Etsy. GrumpMonkeysSoap 

   



Keywords
politicsmoneybanks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket