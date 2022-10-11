'Lets listen about aides. Falsey (The Garden Gnome ) was front and center here as well. Nov 30 2020

This was a live video I did with a audio on Fauci crimes during aides. The drug AZT may have killed millions.AZT was a chemo drug made for just 2 weeks use. Fauci Kill rate is now around 50 million or more. Hitler would be proud of this maniac.
Remdesivir
Definition when you look this drug up that was the #1 hospital treatment because of Fauci is this
Remdesivir is used to treat coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, for certain patients who are in the hospital.
May Treat: COVID-19
Brand Names: Veklury
Drug Class: SARS-CoV-2 Antiviral Agent - RNA Polymerase Inhibitors
Availability: Prescription Required
Pregnancy: Consult a doctor before using
Lactation: Consult a doctor before using
, AZT all drugs that should have never been given to people for long term. Did he know? Or was he this incompetent's?
Side effects...
Common side effects
Umm kidney failure? Did they not say they never saw a VIRUS that attacked the kidneys like this? Hmm Maybe it was the drug... QUESTION EVERYTHING.
