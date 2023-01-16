Joe Biden Will Be The Fall Guy - Chad Caton & Drew Berquist "They cannot let Hunter Biden's information get out there because it will be the downfall of the Democratic Party. They cannot allow the corruption that is Joe Biden..." - Chad Caton

Check out all of Foreign and Domestic's content on Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.com/fd

Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com