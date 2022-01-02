Disclosed - Deceiving the World (Aliens & UFOs in Bible Prophecy)

This 35-min documentary exposes the truth behind this UFO agenda that is being pushed by the mainstream media so hard right now. We are being set up for the last grand deception that will seduce millions in these latter days. Here will be different world views on this subject & let the viewer weigh the evidence for themselves. Please share this Vital Information with all of your family & friends so they will have a fair chance to make an informed decision about this strong delusion that is soon to come upon the earth.



For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.

Ephesians 6:12