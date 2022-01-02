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Disclosed - Deceiving the World (Aliens & UFOs in Bible Prophecy)
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
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203 views • January 02, 2022
This 35-min documentary exposes the truth behind this UFO agenda that is being pushed by the mainstream media so hard right now. We are being set up for the last grand deception that will seduce millions in these latter days. Here will be different world views on this subject & let the viewer weigh the evidence for themselves. Please share this Vital Information with all of your family & friends so they will have a fair chance to make an informed decision about this strong delusion that is soon to come upon the earth.

For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.
Ephesians 6:12
Keywords
aliensdemonsgrand scale deception
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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