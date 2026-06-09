Footage of the launch of Iranian missiles during the recent attack on Israel, published by the IRGC.



As can be seen in the video, the Ghadr and Haj Qasem ballistic missiles were used for the attacks.

Adding:

A US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed near the coast of the Strait of Hormuz.



Both crew members were rescued.



More: On X, CENTCOM

TAMPA, Fla. — At 7:33 p.m. ET on June 8, two crew members from a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache were rescued by American forces after their helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters.

The Soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Rescue efforts were led by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, with support from U.S. Air Force and Navy units including U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59.

The crew was rescued by American forces within two hours, at 7:33 p.m. Eastern Time, according to a separate release. Both service members are in stable condition.

The helicopter was “patrolling regional waters,” according to the command, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran downed the helicopter while it flew over the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” Trump said in an afternoon post on Truth Social.

https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/PUBLIC-RELEASES/Article/4511869/us-army-crew-safely-rescued-after-helicopter-lost-at-sea/

More here:

https://www.wral.com/news/ap/50d7a-trump-says-pilots-are-fine-after-us-helicopter-crashes-near-strait-of-hormuz/





