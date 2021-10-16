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Vanessa, a VP from Pfizer RAN AWAY from PROJECT VERITAS reporter
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40 views • October 16, 2021
Vanessa, a VP from Pfizer RAN AWAY from PROJECT VERITAS reporter in extraordinary video — after they confronted her about emails showing her attempting to hide information from the public. In her words, “avoid information about fetal cells floating out there” in development of vaccine
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