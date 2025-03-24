BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Adapting to School in El Salvador: Our Kids Share Their Experiences
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
1 month ago

Our Kids’ 2nd Week of Public School in El Salvador 🇸🇻

It’s been two weeks since our kids started attending public school in El Salvador, and we’re already seeing big changes! From navigating the language barrier to making new friends, every day brings new challenges and victories and new gifts apparently!

📚 What’s New This Week?
✅ They’re starting to pick up more Spanish—slowly but surely!
✅ Adjusting to a new school routine with early mornings and a different teaching style.
✅ Making new local friends and learning about Salvadoran culture firsthand.
✅ Experiencing school events and traditions that are different from what they knew in Canada.

One thing we’ve noticed is how welcoming the teachers and students are. The kids may not understand everything yet, but they’re being included and encouraged every step of the way. We’re so proud of their resilience and open-mindedness!

Have you ever experienced schooling in a different country? Let us know in the comments! 🎒✏️💙

