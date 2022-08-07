© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p14kg55a9
2022/08/03 “The success story of Taiwan’s people fighting for their own democracy is a role model for other countries in the region. We have to show the world the success of the people of Taiwan，and their courage to change their own country to become more democratic.”, Pelosi said