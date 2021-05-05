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An Introduction to Philosophy from Freedomain Radio - Part 1
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20 views • May 05, 2021
Part one of an 18 part series introducing the basic concepts and approaches of philosophy - what it is and why you need it. The audio series is available here:
http://feeds.feedburner.com/FreedomainRadio-IntroPhilosophy
http://feeds.feedburner.com/FreedomainRadio-IntroPhilosophy
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