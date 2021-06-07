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Magnetic Challenge Proved To The Military Unit That Were Giving Vaccines At The Mobile Vaccination Centre
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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1705 views • June 07, 2021
Magnetic Challenge Proved To The Military Unit That Were Giving Vaccines At The Mobile Vaccination Centre
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MagnetGate - Magnets Stick To Covid Vaccine Injection Site - FULL 2021 DOCUMENTARY #MagnetChallenge
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After Second Shot Moderna Magnet Sticks All Over The Body&Whole Body Feels Like Tingling
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"The Covid Tests Are Magnetically Tagging You&The Vaccine Is Designed For Mass Depopulation" - Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke
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Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcmilitarypatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamagnetmedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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