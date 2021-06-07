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Magnetic Challenge Proved To The Military Unit That Were Giving Vaccines At The Mobile Vaccination Centre
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1705 views • June 07, 2021
Magnetic Challenge Proved To The Military Unit That Were Giving Vaccines At The Mobile Vaccination Centre
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Watch also:
Dolores Cahill Discusses The Mysterious Phenomena Of Magnets Sticking To Sites Of Injection
https://www.brighteon.com/ac08ab43-0e87-439f-ac5e-c4947b0ca8d3
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After Second Shot Moderna Magnet Sticks All Over The Body&Whole Body Feels Like Tingling
https://www.brighteon.com/e1cd6393-3cf1-419f-b9a4-3780c2a4cbfa
"The Covid Tests Are Magnetically Tagging You&The Vaccine Is Designed For Mass Depopulation" - Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke
https://www.brighteon.com/124661a7-0e8f-47be-9584-bbf5d1113c23
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