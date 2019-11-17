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Ted Kuntz's Statement at VCC's Medical Choice Rally and Press Conference
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725 views • November 17, 2019
Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), along with five individual mothers of children in the school system, have launched an action, in the Superior Court of Ontario, against the government of Ontario, challenging the Constitutional Validity of the Immunization of School Pupils Act and Ontario’s compulsory vaccine regime, and the mandatory “education/information sessions”, and sworn Statement required, to obtain an exemption from a vaccine, failing which a child will be suspended, expelled, and/or not registered.
A Rally and Press Conference was held on October 29, 2019 in front of the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park. The video is Ted's speech from this event.
See our full press release here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/news-release-vaccine-choice-canada-october-28-2019/
A Rally and Press Conference was held on October 29, 2019 in front of the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park. The video is Ted's speech from this event.
See our full press release here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/news-release-vaccine-choice-canada-october-28-2019/
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