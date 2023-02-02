Create New Account
Dixie and Russia vs Vax Genocide Faqq0t Land USA
Loves Greatness
Published 10 days ago |

Supporting the US military and the US government is no longer Godly and Patriotic. 

Supporting the seceder states of America rebelling against evil as hell Vax genocidal, tranny pedophile, election stealing America allied with  Russia is Godly and Patriotic. 

Keywords
floridatexasrussiagenocideukrainepedophilevaxtrannydixiesecede

