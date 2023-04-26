Create New Account
How The Names Of gods Are Preventing Political Change & Allowing The Demon-Rats To Crush The Right...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 16 hours ago

   If you want to be saved from the woke politics of the demon-rats, and Covid fake science, there are proper titles of God to pray to. Never pray to jesus or lord, which are the names of demons... Yahway is perfect, Elohim is Good, and Christ is great Too...

