US Bases ‘In Ruins’, Show Satellite Images After Explosive Iran Attacks; First Proof Of Devastation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Satellite imagery from Planet and Airbus appears to confirm extensive damage to U.S. military facilities across the Middle East following Iranian retaliatory strikes. Two satellite communications terminals were destroyed at the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. Additional damage has been reported in Kuwait, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, including impacts near Ali Al Salem Air Base, Camp Arifjan, Erbil International Airport, and Jebel Ali Port. While casualties have been reported in Kuwait, the full scale of destruction remains under assessment. The strikes mark a significant escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States, raising urgent regional security concerns.
Mirrored - Times Of India
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!