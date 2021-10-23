Healing with Dr Daniels - Why Health Care Costs are not a Problem, What is, and How to Solve it BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.22.14)

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Why Health Care Costs are not a Problem, What is, and How to Solve it
National Health Insurance , Medicare, Medicaid and insurance in general have been proposed as solutions to the inability of people to pay for health care. Prices are too high. So we are told. What if the price was just perfect and the real issue is far more sinister? Tune in as Dr Daniels puts the Standard of Care in the limelight and exposes several cases for the Bunko Squad. Don't you be the next mark.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/