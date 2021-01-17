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1/17/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP has initiated three waves of attack recently. The first wave is to sneak into our Farms, demanding refunds in the name of investment; the second wave ...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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120 views • January 23, 2021
1/17/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP has initiated three waves of attack recently. The first wave is to sneak into our Farms, demanding refunds in the name of investment; the second wave is from domestic investors who were threatened by the CCP and we will protect them; the third wave of attack which is so-called “anti-whistle-blower team”. The group is the high-level Cobra and Swallow. Fellow fighters, Be Very Careful! Remember! Only Truth Prevails!!
1/17/2021 郭先生直播：中共最近发动了三拨力量，第一波潜伏到各农场，以投资之名，要求退款；第二波是国内的投资者被共产党威胁，我们要保护他们；第三波派出所谓灭爆小组，就是高级眼镜蛇和燕子；要务必小心，唯真不破！
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