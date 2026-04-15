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Steve Quayle Interview: AI Replacement, Human Extermination & The Glyph Warning System (PART 2)
Health Ranger Report
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7304 views • 2 days ago

To learn more, visit: https://www.stevequayle.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Steve Quayle's Interview Introduction and Context (0:00)

- The Rise of AI and Robots (0:39)

- Luciferian Elite Globalists and Bill Gates (36:21)

- Ancient Symbols and Glyph Project (36:45)

- Cover-ups and Ancient Knowledge (37:04)

- AI and Entity Intelligence (37:19)

- The Role of AI in Human Replacement (59:14)

- The Future of AI and Humanity (59:29)

- The Role of AI in Global Control (59:48)

- The Impact of AI on Humanity (1:00:21)


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