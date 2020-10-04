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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - UFO enters water+MUFON cases] - OT Chan Live#321
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25 views • October 04, 2020
#UFOentersWater #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
0) Gen Chit Chat - Some windows tweaks did and found the LAN cable was faulty for high speed. one of the 8 cores not touching in plug head.
1) UFO enters Water - Looked at properly and what I think it is.
2) Resume MUFON cases - random ones with videos and Photos
a) An Amazing unclosed case with what looks like 2 photos..
Update- It turns out the REAL ufo.. are not 2 actually photos.. but photos of large canvas paintings.. DAM it.. they did the clouds and everything so well too. there was no way to know this from enhancements.. Earl will come on a show and explain that case.. its still unsolved case.. and if lady saw that she was super lucky. Paul
b) A bight object filmed on video and in the sky.
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
Topics:
0) Gen Chit Chat - Some windows tweaks did and found the LAN cable was faulty for high speed. one of the 8 cores not touching in plug head.
1) UFO enters Water - Looked at properly and what I think it is.
2) Resume MUFON cases - random ones with videos and Photos
a) An Amazing unclosed case with what looks like 2 photos..
Update- It turns out the REAL ufo.. are not 2 actually photos.. but photos of large canvas paintings.. DAM it.. they did the clouds and everything so well too. there was no way to know this from enhancements.. Earl will come on a show and explain that case.. its still unsolved case.. and if lady saw that she was super lucky. Paul
b) A bight object filmed on video and in the sky.
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
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