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The bag piper at the gate of dawn ( AMAZING )
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16 views • November 26, 2020
The bag piper at the gate of dawn Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLYA1bVZC65P5q2XTfxNs9w
Quote , “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
― Mahatma Gandhi
Quote , “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
― Mahatma Gandhi
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