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David Noakes and Lynda Thyer talk to UK Column around 17th December 2021 (Extract Mirrored)
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50 views • December 20, 2021
David Noakes and Lynda Thyer talk to UK Column 17th December 2021 (Extract Mirrored)
Extracted from UK Column News - 17th December 2021 at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-17th-december-2021
David Noakes and Lynda Thyer were arrested for providing an effective and relatively cheap treatment to cancer sufferers because the treatment, GcMAF, was not approved by the MHRA. Lynda was released while David has just been temporarily released to attend his mother's funeral. David must return to stay out his bail at a house in France until the verdict expected at the end of February.
David was stripped of his assets and his family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for David's legal fees. The GoFundMe page is at:-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-the-legal-fees-of-david-noakes
Extracted from UK Column News - 17th December 2021 at:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-17th-december-2021
David Noakes and Lynda Thyer were arrested for providing an effective and relatively cheap treatment to cancer sufferers because the treatment, GcMAF, was not approved by the MHRA. Lynda was released while David has just been temporarily released to attend his mother's funeral. David must return to stay out his bail at a house in France until the verdict expected at the end of February.
David was stripped of his assets and his family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for David's legal fees. The GoFundMe page is at:-
https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-the-legal-fees-of-david-noakes
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