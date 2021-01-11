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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 10January2021 Things are starting to happen
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1893 views • January 11, 2021
Posted 10Janury2021 DC Air Traffic Lock down. Did Trump leave DC masking aircraft as Bush did when he went to Baghdad(showing 747 as smaller aircraft)? Insurrection act signed? Trolls are full throttle. Lot of activity for a Sunday Night.
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