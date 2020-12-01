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WEI SYNDROME AND MS - THERE IS A HOPE!
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21 views • December 01, 2020
Neuromuscular disorders such as MS or ALS are considered un-curable by western medicine. But are they?
Find out in our newest video, where we look at Multiple Sclerosis, ALS and other so-called neuromuscular disorders and holistically explore their causes, symptoms and natural remedies, that can help you.
Please contact us for your remote assessment and more information on the natural remedies presented:
https://lyranara.info/contact/
Consider supporting our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content:
https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Share, like and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
Find out in our newest video, where we look at Multiple Sclerosis, ALS and other so-called neuromuscular disorders and holistically explore their causes, symptoms and natural remedies, that can help you.
Please contact us for your remote assessment and more information on the natural remedies presented:
https://lyranara.info/contact/
Consider supporting our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content:
https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Share, like and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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