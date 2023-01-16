Introduction to the Doctrine of Lapsarianism.

1Thess lesson 38. Understand the chronology of God ordained events leading up to the creation of mankind. All Believers need to fully grasp the core decrees God initially set into motion regarding the angelic conflict and how we glorify HIM in the midst of Satan’s system.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.