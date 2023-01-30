Create New Account
Porn Companies and Predators Are Aggressively Targeting Your Kids Warns Donna Rice Hughes
For over three decades, Donna Rice Hughes has been fighting to make the internet a safe place for children and families - and it’s been an uphill battle the entire time. Donna is the President of Enough is Enough, a non-profit organization that is pioneering important efforts to prevent Internet-enabled exploitation of children. As the internet has evolved, so have the risks to youth. Donna explains how sexual predators and traffickers exploit kids on the internet, on social media and through online games. She also discusses the free and easy access to internet pornography, as well as how it is harming children’s emotional, spiritual, and physical health. Get a plethora of resources available through Enough Is Enough’s resource center to protect your children online.



TAKEAWAYS


Parents are the front line of defense in protecting their children against online predators 


Online predators create enticing products that are designed to lure children in, make them addicted, and get them hooked for life 


40 percent of children are talking to strangers online on some type of platform 


It is not a question of IF your child will encounter explicit material - it’s WHEN



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Internet Safety 101 Video: https://bit.ly/3klCY9B 

BARK (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM 

Demand DOJ Prosecute Pornhub: http://bit.ly/3D3TKAH

FB and IG Might Lift Bare Breast Ban: http://bit.ly/3HqYYJm


🔗 CONNECT WITH ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Website: https://www.enough.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EnoughIsEnough101/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enoughisenough92/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eietweets 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3XpUNDl 


🔗 CONNECT WITH INTERNET SAFETY 101

Website: https://internetsafety101.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH DONNA RICE HUGHES

Website: https://donnaricehughes.net/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dricehughes 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonnaRiceHughes 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnaricehughes/ 


