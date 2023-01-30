Porn Companies and Predators Are Aggressively Targeting Your Kids Warns Donna Rice Hughes

For over three decades, Donna Rice Hughes has been fighting to make the internet a safe place for children and families - and it’s been an uphill battle the entire time. Donna is the President of Enough is Enough, a non-profit organization that is pioneering important efforts to prevent Internet-enabled exploitation of children. As the internet has evolved, so have the risks to youth. Donna explains how sexual predators and traffickers exploit kids on the internet, on social media and through online games. She also discusses the free and easy access to internet pornography, as well as how it is harming children’s emotional, spiritual, and physical health. Get a plethora of resources available through Enough Is Enough’s resource center to protect your children online.
TAKEAWAYS
Parents are the front line of defense in protecting their children against online predators
Online predators create enticing products that are designed to lure children in, make them addicted, and get them hooked for life
40 percent of children are talking to strangers online on some type of platform
It is not a question of IF your child will encounter explicit material - it’s WHEN
