© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Lockdown Measures to be enforced till 2021 or they find a Vaccine or Drug!!>
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • April 22, 2020
LOCKDOWN measures will be needed until the end of the year to control coronavirus - until a drug or a vaccine is found, Chris Whitty admitted today.
Ministers will be looking at different scenarios for lifting the strict measures in the coming weeks, but some rules will still be needed for a long time to come.
Ministers will be looking at different scenarios for lifting the strict measures in the coming weeks, but some rules will still be needed for a long time to come.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.