Biden’s message about trans kids shows we’re LIVING A LIE
661 views
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Dec 14, 2022

Glenn once predicted that soon our world would turn upside-down: ‘Everything that you thought was solid will be liquid; everything that is liquid will be solid.’ Well that day is OFFICIALLY HERE, Glenn says. So, in this clip, he explains why we cannot continue to follow our ‘feelings,’ why Biden’s recent message about transgender kids is incredibly harmful, and why we’re living a ‘complete lie.’


childrenliespresidentkidslifebidenculturetransgenderglenn becktransupside downharmful message

