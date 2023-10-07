Create New Account
Glenn WARNS Tom Hanks AI FAKE is just the BEGINNING
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Oct 6, 2023


Tom Hanks has warned his fans that a company is using an A.I. version of him to advertise a dental plan — without his consent. Glenn has been warning about this day for years — the day when you can no longer trust your eyes and ears. But it won't stop at fake Tom Hanks ads. What happens when artificial intelligence is used to create a scandal or crisis — Putin or Biden saying they'll launch nuclear missiles, Donald Trump admitting to something that never happened? "We are at the 'if the glove doesn't fit, you must acquit' moment with A.I.," Glenn says. We are in a crisis of truth, but it's not just from A.I. The Biden administration is telling us the truth doesn't matter and Glenn has the receipts.


