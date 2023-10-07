Glenn WARNS Tom Hanks AI FAKE is just the BEGINNING

Glenn Beck





Oct 6, 2023





Tom Hanks has warned his fans that a company is using an A.I. version of him to advertise a dental plan — without his consent. Glenn has been warning about this day for years — the day when you can no longer trust your eyes and ears. But it won't stop at fake Tom Hanks ads. What happens when artificial intelligence is used to create a scandal or crisis — Putin or Biden saying they'll launch nuclear missiles, Donald Trump admitting to something that never happened? "We are at the 'if the glove doesn't fit, you must acquit' moment with A.I.," Glenn says. We are in a crisis of truth, but it's not just from A.I. The Biden administration is telling us the truth doesn't matter and Glenn has the receipts.





