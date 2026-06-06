1926 book, drugless physician, Dr. Frank McCoy outlines, curing many diseases presents the fasting

Looking back at Dr. Frank McCoy’s concepts of the old world and disease is truly fascinating. His message remains relevant today as he walks readers through the various illnesses people experienced back then, offering detailed guidance on different levels of fasting—whether fruit, juice, or water—along with practical advice on how to eat and live responsibly. He was a true physician, prioritizing health and helping people experience life to the fullest. McCoy published treatment plans in Los Angeles Times articles and later in newspapers across America up until the 1940s, providing direct advice to the public. Newspapers.com is a great resource for uncovering this old-world knowledge, and honestly, this advice surpasses what most living doctors offer today.







I’m embarking on a fasting journey to try to cure ciprofloxacin-induced tendinopathy, along with a range of chronic symptoms from pharmaceutical poisoning. I want to see if this time-tested, relic wisdom can reverse even the most devastating outcomes of modern, pharma-induced illness. So far, after a day and a half of fasting, I’ve seen improvement—though I’m far from cured. Still, it was astonishing: my hands now rest normally, whereas before my thumbs were curled inward, claw-like, a sign that the tendinopathy from Cipro reaches all the way up my arms. That marked improvement is real.





In his book, McCoy recommends fasts lasting 20, 30, 42 days, or even three months. It feels totally doable once you get past the initial hurdles. His teachings on auto-toxemia and innovation present health concepts foreign to modern thinking, yet they make perfect sense. Early in the book, he says the first priority is clearing the sludge from the blood—because when blood isn’t moving properly, it becomes the root of all disease. First, you must address auto-toxemia and innovation. You also have to reduce the load on the eyes, especially for nerves to heal properly. And interestingly, he advises against hot water—even though it feels good, water should be tepid. I haven’t tried the enemas yet, but it recently clicked for me how important and helpful they could be in overcoming serious diseases.







