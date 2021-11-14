AUSTRALIAN Warning to Dictator DAN ANDREWS - WIL's MAJOR DECISION REVERSED by the PEOPLE

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When the people speak, you better listen.
Thousands from around the world force WIL PARANORMAL to reverse his decision.
After an Australian group threw Dan Andrews down a flight of stairs, the warning is now very clear ..... Australians say ... We're Coming For You.
Link to SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
MUSIC:
You Ain't Woman Enough - Lauren Alaina
The Man in Me - (BOB DYLAN Cover) - Ewan Cunningham
This Christmas Time - Chris & Susan Norman
Mirrored - wil paranormal