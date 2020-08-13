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President Kamala? Biden is Placeholder for TOTAL TYRANNY Under Known Justice Abuser
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17 views • August 13, 2020
Joe Biden is a "dead man walking: and the "Left" strategy to global governance is to seat someone who will push their agenda violently through the American landscape with total disregard and full dictatorial authority.
Kamala Harris will also end self-defense and continue her reign of terror she is well known for. Terror and judicial abuse will go national under Kamala Harris.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAD_5drEmN0&;app=desktop
Kamala Harris will also end self-defense and continue her reign of terror she is well known for. Terror and judicial abuse will go national under Kamala Harris.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAD_5drEmN0&;app=desktop
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