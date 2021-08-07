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INSANE! Vaccines & Lockdowns FOREVER Says UK Government! - This Will NEVER END!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the UK Transport Minister's recent comments that people will need vaccine passports until the end of time to travel. This comes as more and more boosters come out and a renowned Swedish professor claims people will need 5 or more vaccines in the near future.
Essentially what they're saying is this will never end and people must submit or lose every basic freedom they have in life. This is not only tyrannical but it is evil and it is a restriction on humanity itself in favor of a giant zombified collective with no recourse.
What's even crazier is that the covid cult still believes all of this nonsense despite everything we predicted happening with the vaccine. It doesn't stop infection. It doesn't stop the spread of infection and may even increase the spread of ailments. It doesn't make symptoms better. What on Earth does it do then? And how can people accept it being mandated?
Besides, what is it a jab FOR? Not only is it experimental, but covid itself has never been isolated from a single human being ever. It has only ever been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and based on computer data in a simulation. How does one discern with a non-diagnostic test like a PCR for something that isn't even known to exist? And how do you build a jab around it? The answer is it's impossible and absurd.

All the while, the most masked up people are the most jabbed people. No one seems to find that strange? This will lead to a massive global genocide and most of the people being genocided are begging for it.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsukbritainconspiracytyrannyfrancecoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportwam
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