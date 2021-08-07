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INSANE! Vaccines & Lockdowns FOREVER Says UK Government! - This Will NEVER END!
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212 views • August 07, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the UK Transport Minister's recent comments that people will need vaccine passports until the end of time to travel. This comes as more and more boosters come out and a renowned Swedish professor claims people will need 5 or more vaccines in the near future.
Essentially what they're saying is this will never end and people must submit or lose every basic freedom they have in life. This is not only tyrannical but it is evil and it is a restriction on humanity itself in favor of a giant zombified collective with no recourse.
What's even crazier is that the covid cult still believes all of this nonsense despite everything we predicted happening with the vaccine. It doesn't stop infection. It doesn't stop the spread of infection and may even increase the spread of ailments. It doesn't make symptoms better. What on Earth does it do then? And how can people accept it being mandated?
Besides, what is it a jab FOR? Not only is it experimental, but covid itself has never been isolated from a single human being ever. It has only ever been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and based on computer data in a simulation. How does one discern with a non-diagnostic test like a PCR for something that isn't even known to exist? And how do you build a jab around it? The answer is it's impossible and absurd.
All the while, the most masked up people are the most jabbed people. No one seems to find that strange? This will lead to a massive global genocide and most of the people being genocided are begging for it.
Stay free.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the UK Transport Minister's recent comments that people will need vaccine passports until the end of time to travel. This comes as more and more boosters come out and a renowned Swedish professor claims people will need 5 or more vaccines in the near future.
Essentially what they're saying is this will never end and people must submit or lose every basic freedom they have in life. This is not only tyrannical but it is evil and it is a restriction on humanity itself in favor of a giant zombified collective with no recourse.
What's even crazier is that the covid cult still believes all of this nonsense despite everything we predicted happening with the vaccine. It doesn't stop infection. It doesn't stop the spread of infection and may even increase the spread of ailments. It doesn't make symptoms better. What on Earth does it do then? And how can people accept it being mandated?
Besides, what is it a jab FOR? Not only is it experimental, but covid itself has never been isolated from a single human being ever. It has only ever been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells and based on computer data in a simulation. How does one discern with a non-diagnostic test like a PCR for something that isn't even known to exist? And how do you build a jab around it? The answer is it's impossible and absurd.
All the while, the most masked up people are the most jabbed people. No one seems to find that strange? This will lead to a massive global genocide and most of the people being genocided are begging for it.
Stay free.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
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World Alternative Media
2021
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