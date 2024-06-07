Anuddah orphan dropped off at the Think🪖Tank - removed the quote marks from the title; note the text in the URL, before some ambulance chaser got wind of it





Once again - we have been deceived into believing that RIGHT and WRONG are the same as LEGAL and ILLEGAL





Wild video shows a Spanish dad sucker-punching a comedian on stage for making a vile “sexualized” joke about his 3-month-old son on social media prior to the show.





The comedian, Jaime Caravaca, was in the middle of his set in Madrid on Monday night when the enraged dad, Alberto Pugilato, abruptly stormed the stage and pummeled him in the head.





The on-stage violence erupted after Caravaca had responded to a photo that Pugilato — a right-wing activist and musician — had posted of his baby over the weekend on X with the caption, “Pride and joy.”





“Nothing and no one can prevent the possibility that he is gay and when he grows up he gets tired of sucking black c–k,” Caravaca tweeted back, according to a since-deleted screenshot being circulated online.





Pugilato quickly fired back, “I assure you that you are going to apologize for what you said about my 3-month-old son and you will discover that real life is not Twitter.”





Following through with his threat, Pugilato was then filmed jumping on stage during Caravaca’s monologue and landing the blow.





“Do you think my son was going to eat a black man’s d–k? At 3 months?” the father screamed, according to local outlet Marca.





“What now? Tell me to my face, here and now,” he added.





It wasn’t immediately clear if Pugilato would face charges over the caught-on-camera saga.





The comedian later addressed the onstage attack, tweeting that he’d received death threats.





“What was intended to be a joke was ultimately an unfortunate and not at all appropriate comment on my part. My apologies to anyone who feels affected,” he said.





“Let’s put violence aside, and leave a good world for people to grow free.”





Pugilato quickly responded to the post, saying he accepted the comedian’s apology.





“I defend freedom of expression in the same way that I defend the right to respond. I do not wish you any harm and I hope this helps others understand that children are sacred. All the best,” he tweeted.