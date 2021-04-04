Pastor Kicks Lunatic Cops Out of Church - Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Jim Stone "PRICELESS: PRIEST KICKS COPS OUT OF HIS CHURCH



First thing he did was ask if they had a warrant. They did not. And then he "Alex Jones ranted" them out of his church. Very unbelievable, and exactly what everyone should be doing."



Artur Pawlowski, the Pastor of the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is clearly old enough to have lived under the Soviet Union’s totalitarian occupation. He knows what ascendent socialism looks like and it’s not pretty.



Watching Pawlowski, I had to wonder if he was inspired by Jesus’s courage in ejecting the money changers from the temple. He knows that he has to answer to someone higher than Justin Trudeau.



americanthinker.com/blog/2021/04/how_not_to_cower_before_the_covid_police.html



Note: There are much clearer/longer versions available. Just happened to see this video last night and thought to post it up here.