A fool says that there is no God ~ Atheist are Knights in Satan's Service Unaware ~

In today's discussion, we will talk about socialist (demon-rats want to force compliance to satanic paganism) desire to take away our rights to live as humans, because they see us as live stock (dumb sheeple). Again, we will further discuss the psychology of the socialist / atheist ideas, and how their point of view is dog eat dog, and only the strong will survive. in addition, we will also be sharing the latest highwire episode 384.





Talking Points:

- Socialism Vs. Capitolism

- avoid google, factcheck, and politifact (propaganda machine)

- Nazi confiscation of personal radios and underground journalist during WWII

- We are cattle / sheeple to the global elites





References:

- Did Alex Jones said that, Paul Harvey said they will tant the vaccines to kill us?

- https://time.com/archive/6909757/paul-harvey-the-end-of-the-story/

- https://rumble.com/v5a1lod-full-censored-show-8624-deep-state-planning-new-trump.html

- The Highwire episode 384

- Covid 19 great reset

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The next outbreak? We’re not ready bill gates Ted talk March 2015 VancouverBC

https://rumble.com/v47e5qi-the-next-outbreak-were-not-ready-bill-gates-ted-talk-march-2015-vancouverbc.html

- HHS declares emergency, approves bird flu PCR tests and vaccines, laying groundwork for Fall – Winter pandemic

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-08-05-hhs-laying-groundwork-for-fall-winter-pandemic.html

- Paul Harvey's 'If I Were the Devil': Timeless or Dated?

https://medium.com/@robert.peters/revisiting-the-prophetic-echoes-paul-harveys-if-i-were-the-devil-a-timeless-warning-or-a-e3405c144c13

- Nazi confiscation of personal radios and underground journalist during WWII

- https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nazi-propaganda-and-censorship

- https://warfarehistorynetwork.com/article/voices-of-the-axis-the-radio-personalities-of-fascist-propaganda/

- https://perspectives.ushmm.org/item/edward-r-murrow-broadcast-from-buchenwald-april-15-1945/collection/american-witnesses-and-the-third-reich

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Underground_media_in_German-occupied_Europe

- https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-press-in-the-third-reich