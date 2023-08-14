When Is Enough Going To Be Enough?

When It Gets Bad Enough — For Them
* It’s not bad enough yet.
* Libs’ destruction takes time.
* Something is changing.
* We are living through a rebellion right now.
* Everybody is starting to see the curse of liberalism and the cancerous plague it has become.
* Politics is local.
* When things get bad enough locally, you’ll see a massive shift; and crime is the most local thing possible.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 14 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v37gawl-whats-going-on-with-michelle-obama-ep.-2066-08142023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.