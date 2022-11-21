Superfood Paste

Ingredients:
1/3 c. Ground Organic Flaxseed
1/3 c. Ground Organic Ginger
1/3 c. HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder
1 t. HRS Organic Ground Black Pepper
Directions:
1. Mix all ingredients (except water) together until well blended in a saucepan on medium heat.
2. Cook for 7 minutes while stirring continuously.
3. Remove from heat.
4. Add water until desired consistency is reached.
5.
Once cool, store in glass container at room temperature.
6. Take 1 T. daily
