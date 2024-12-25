BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicotine - The Complete Exposé by Dr. Bryan Ardis
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
1316 views • 4 months ago

Dr. Bryan Ardis explores the controversial topic of nicotine.


Challenging commonly held beliefs about its addictiveness and highlighting its potential benefits for health. He discusses the history of misinformation surrounding nicotine addiction and presents evidence suggesting that nicotine may have therapeutic effects, particularly in treating diseases like Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.


Dr. Ardis also delves into the role of nicotine in COVID-19, discussing studies that have found potential protective effects against the virus. Additionally, he addresses the presence of snake venom phosphodiesterase in COVID-19 vaccines and recommends natural ingredients to neutralize its effects.


Throughout this episode, Dr. Ardis advocates for a reevaluation of public health policies and encourages listeners to question mainstream narratives about nicotine.


The following PDF addresses the topics mentioned below the link...


https://store-r9hsenkogm.mybigcommerce.com/content/The%20Dr.%20Ardis%20Show%20-%20How%20To%20Use%20Nicotine%20Protocol.pdf


- How to Use Nicotine

- Isn't Nicotine Addictive

- Nicotine And Long-Haulers

- How to Use Nicotine Patches

- How to Use Nicotine Gum

- Trusted Brands of Nicotine Agents

- and much more...


Additional related resources from Dr. Bryan Ardis...


Episode 08.28.2023 - Venom Industrial Complex: Weaponizing Venoms

https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-08-28-2023-weaponizing-venoms


THE ANTIDOTE | The Explosive Truth, Origin, and Antidote for Covid-19 | SHARE EVERYWHERE

https://rumble.com/v3oyvdw-the-antidote-the-explosive-truth-origin-and-antidote-for-covid-19-share-eve.html


The following video is not from Dr. Ardis; however, it is the Universal Antidote which Kills all Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi & Parasites...

https://rumble.com/vreqb4-exposing-vaccines-part-3-the-universal-antidote-kills-all-viruses-bacteria-.html




Tags: nicotine, nicotine patches, smokers, addictive, fda, smoking, article, lie, tobacco, nicotine addiction, tobacco products, cigarette, vaccine, symptoms, addictiveness, misinformation, addiction, therapeutic effects, Parkinsons, COVID 19, MS, multiple sclerosis, virus, snake venom, snake, venom, phosphodiesterase


