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Cheerful Hearts And Crushed Spirits - Proverbs 17:22 (NIV)
22 A cheerful heart is good medicine,
but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Faith encourages the heart.
Fear crushes the spirit.
40 He said to his disciples,
“Why are you so afraid?
Do you still have no faith?”
Mark 4:40 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/5n7swz8m
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