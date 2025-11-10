Strophanthus Seed Extract used for Heart Attacks, Chest Pain, Congestive Heart Failure and AFib

Tom Cowan, MD talking about “Strophanthus” on Sep 24, 2025.

"Strophanthus is an old medicine in... conventional medicine.”

“[Strophanthus] been used for at least 100 years."

“[Strophanthus] was the conventional treatment for congestive heart failure, and Afib [atrial fibrillation], and angina [chest pain], and people entering the hospital with suspected heart attacks in the 1940s and 1950s, particularly in Europe, particularly in Germany and Austria and Switzerland, but also in the United States."

"The Strophanthus extracts called Ouabain... were used intravenously, and then the patients were sent home on an oral version of Strophanthus."

"What is Strophanthus?"

"Strophanthus is a vine that grows mostly in Africa andMadagascar."

"[It] supposedly grows 200, 300, 400 ft, and winds up into the canopy of the forest and pods that, I believe, look something like coconuts, and they have seeds in them, many seeds, ... thousands of seeds per pod."

"It's the seeds which are used as the medicine."

"They've also been used in hunting."

"It's the seeds and extracts of the seeds which have been referred to by many of the native people who discovered Strophanthus as ‘The Gift from Paradise’."

The full 55-minute lecture of Tom Cowan, MD talking about Strophanthus, posted on Sep 24, 2025, is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/krzWAtdUBfP2/

You can buy Strophanthus Extract, and Strophanthus Capsules, and Strophanthus Tincture on Dr. Tom Cowan's website here:

https://drtomcowan.com/pages/strophanthus

