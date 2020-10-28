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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl Ascona. Monte Verita. Rewolucja kościoła Lucyfera.
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3664 views • October 28, 2020
W tej audycji omawiamy temat Ascony - miejsca spotkań faszystów, komunistów, kapitalistów, artystów, rewolucjonistów i wyznawców Lucyfera. Ta komuna zbudowana w Szwajcarii w 1900 roku pod auspicjami Teozofii miała kluczowy wpływ na wydarzenia XX wieku, m.in. na Rewolucję Proletariacką w Rosji jak i dojście do władzy Hitlera oraz tworzenie szeroko zakrojonych zmian kulturowych, które możemy obserwować do dziś. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tą niezwykle ważną audycją.
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