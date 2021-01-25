© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sequel to the Fall of The Cabal - Part 7
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
330 views • January 25, 2021
Part 7: about the 5500 NGOs, connected to the UN, who do so-called charity work. Upon investigating their very own financial papers, we discovered that NGOs are nothing but the perfect business model to launder money (billions of dollars!), to avoid paying tax, and to invest in the Cabal's main target: depopulation and world dominance. Join us to peel off a few more layers of this onion, to found who the Cabal truly is!
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2mate
This is part 7 of 17 parts in total.
Part 8 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.valcabal.nl/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
First published at 13:40 UTC on January 25th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Awrt6vmFdYpw/
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2mate
This is part 7 of 17 parts in total.
Part 8 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.valcabal.nl/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
First published at 13:40 UTC on January 25th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Awrt6vmFdYpw/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.